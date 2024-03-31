PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:STPZ)

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STPZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STPZ. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,224.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $304,000.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

