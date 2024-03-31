PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Plans $0.77 Dividend

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

