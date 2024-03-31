PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Declares $0.12 Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 653,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,833. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,374,000.
About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF
The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.
