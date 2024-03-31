PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD) Announces Dividend of $0.23

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.55% of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Preferred And Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PRFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US All Capital Securities index. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad basket of preferred and capital securities issued by US and foreign companies. Portfolio holdings are of varying credit quality and maturity.

