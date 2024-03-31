PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD) Declares Dividend of $0.23

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,692. PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund comprises 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.12% of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Preferred And Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PRFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US All Capital Securities index. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad basket of preferred and capital securities issued by US and foreign companies. Portfolio holdings are of varying credit quality and maturity.

