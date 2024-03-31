PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Announces $0.14 Dividend

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MFEM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 4,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,167. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFEM was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

