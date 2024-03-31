PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Declares $0.13 Dividend

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MFDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 16,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $159.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

