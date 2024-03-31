PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ) Declares $0.24 Dividend

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LONZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $51.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.67% of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LONZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks current income through the active management of US dollar-denominated senior floating rate bank loans that are rated below investment grade. LONZ was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by PIMCO.

