Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,179 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $131.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.