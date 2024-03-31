Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 8,336,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

