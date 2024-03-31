Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 741 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Prothena worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,743,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Prothena Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.77. 803,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.