Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 436,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after acquiring an additional 74,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.42. 2,322,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,847. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $113.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.