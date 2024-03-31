Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.