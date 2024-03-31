Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,446 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Manchester United worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MANU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.96. 733,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

