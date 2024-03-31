Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $16.66 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Hexcel worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

HXL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

