Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $18.43 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 50,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,687,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

TMO stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $581.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,781. The firm has a market cap of $221.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

