Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $22.87 Million Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,199 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 3.63% of nLIGHT worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 37.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,755. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.91.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $172,927.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

