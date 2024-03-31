Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $66,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

