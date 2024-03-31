Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,465,000 after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 393,012 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $29.09. 1,083,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,535. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

