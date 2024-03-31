Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.62 Million Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of MacroGenics worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 195.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 809,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,968. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,756 shares of company stock worth $637,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

