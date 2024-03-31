Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,113,000 after buying an additional 836,039 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.04. 2,034,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

