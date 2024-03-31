Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 74,337 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,957. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $90.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

