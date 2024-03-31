Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,113,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,664,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,059,000 after buying an additional 190,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.31. 1,247,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,578. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.76 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.27.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.78.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

