Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 151.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 11.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.4 %

RHI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. 1,246,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.