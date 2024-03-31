Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,177. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

