Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.