Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,851 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises about 0.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.41% of Qorvo worth $44,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.83. 1,142,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,648. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.