Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 18,838 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,838 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $48,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

