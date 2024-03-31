Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,060 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 628,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

