Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 575 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.29. 166,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,885. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.20%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

