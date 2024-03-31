Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 8,179 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.76% of PRA Group worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3,462.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 936,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,884,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425,505 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,971,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 247,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 235,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $221.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

