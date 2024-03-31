Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $262.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

