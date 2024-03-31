Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Featured Stories

