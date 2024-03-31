PLANET (PLANET) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $74.51 million and $9.32 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLANET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLANET has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PLANET alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00009274 USD and is down -7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $9,499,897.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLANET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLANET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.