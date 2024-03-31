Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 29th total of 4,566,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PITAF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

