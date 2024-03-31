Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0858 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Price Performance

IG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 241,247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

About Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.