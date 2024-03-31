Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Dividend History for Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

