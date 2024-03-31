Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BYRE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 11.92% of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF

The Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks total return by centering on US-listed companies in the real estate industry, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach.

