Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF remained flat at $18.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 129,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.23.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

