Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2883 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Principal Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Principal Value ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $46.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 253,364 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

