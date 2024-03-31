ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3606 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYHG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,861,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 491.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

