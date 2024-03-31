ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:BITI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,823,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 252.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 417,349 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

