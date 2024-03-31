ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH) Plans Dividend of $0.03

ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SETH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

SETH traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $18.86. 19,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73. ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

