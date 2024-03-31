ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $101.41. 523,907 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.