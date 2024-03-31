ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ProtoKinetix Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PKTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. ProtoKinetix has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
