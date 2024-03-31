PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 5,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.65.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
