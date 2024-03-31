PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 5,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

