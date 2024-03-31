Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pulse Biosciences worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 696,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 216,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

