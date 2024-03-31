PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock Position Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PCT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 2,757,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,475. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.51.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

