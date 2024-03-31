QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 7,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,219. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

