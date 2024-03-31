Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $150.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,700 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $14,892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,239 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS stock opened at $166.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.93.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

